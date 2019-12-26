Dubai Tourism: 5 Kid-friendly Destinations In The City You Must Visit

Dubai is one of the most populated cities in the United Arab Emirates. It is also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and people all over the world visit this place with their family and children. Read more to know about the 5 places that you can visit with your children in the city of Dubai.

10 Kids friendly destination in Dubai

KidZania

KidZania is a very special attraction in Dubai, for various reasons. This is one of the best places to take your children to in the city of Dubai. It offers a real physical environment for children to role-play and mimic activates done by adults.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Dubai Aquarium holds the world’s largest acrylic sheet, which in turn holds sharks, other small fishes, and stingrays. People can walk through a tube with their friends and family and can take their kids too. Just above the aquarium is an Underwater Zoo, where you can find otters that can paint, and penguins that are playful. Children will love this place.

Sega Republic

SEGA Republic spans an area of 76,000sqft with 14 thrilling attractions and more than 150 arcade games. It has two levels, that is, it consists of two floors, where children can have fun. Some of the major attractions here are the heart-pounding roller coaster, Spin Gear, half-pipe Canyon, Sonic Hopper, Storm-G, race, snowboard, bobsled, joyride, fight the dead, freefall, terminator, Mini Rider 2, Tank Tank Tank, and Guitar hero.

Dubai Ice Rink

Dubai Ice Rink is an Olympic-sized ice skating rink is the perfect way to cool off, with your children. You can take your children to this oasis in the middle of the vast desert that is Dubai. You will find trainers at your disposal, and Mini-Penguin mannequins to help your kids stay balanced.

Desert Safari

Dubai’s Desert Safari is one of the best Safaris in the world. You can take your children to these safari rides. Camel-back rides are the main attraction of this place. You will take a halt in the middle of nowhere to have a traditional Dubai dinner.

