Top 3 Places That Offer The Best English Breakfast In Delhi

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It should be held in the highest regards, as anything that we eat early in the morning, gets easily digested, and fills us up with the energy that is required for the day. Here are the best British breakfast places in Delhi that are absolutely amazing:

Best British breakfast places in Delhi

The Brew Room

The Brew Room is one of the best breakfast places in the town, and it managed to grab the number one spot within a few days of its opening. Between 8 am to 11 am, the place offers some of the best breakfast dishes in the town. Their dish ‘something English’ is a must-try, if one is looking for a British breakfast. It comes loaded with bacon, sausages, eggs, grilled/fried mushroom, tomatoes, buttered toast, and baked beans, and a glass of orange juice to go with it. It costs Rs 700 for two people approximately.

The Coffee Shop

Situated in New Delhi, The Coffee Shop is one of the best that there is, and is always flooded by people, who are looking to have a good time and some delicious food. The place specializes in making Colombian coffee, and English breakfast. The reviews this place has on Google is enough for the foodies to get drawn to the place. It cost approximately Rs 500 for two people.

AMA Café

AMA Café is located near Majnu Ka Tilla, in New Delhi, and it is one of the best places for couples to food and a good time. It offers a beautifully done interior and equally amazing food. The English breakfast that the place has is worth giving a try. It is made in a unique Indian styled British breakfast. It would cost approximately Rs 500 for two people and is quite economic.

