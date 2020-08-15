As Cuba Gets Its Own Eiffel Tower, Here Are 10 More Replicas From Around The World

Once upon a time, Havana used to be known as the 'Paris of the Caribbean' owing to its party life and scenic beauties. Now it even got its own Eiffel Tower built by Cuban citizen Jorge Enrique Salgado at the corner of a residential district of the capital called Arroyo Naranjo. Salgado's father was a metal worker and he learned the craft from him. Salgado also said that although he never visited the Eiffel Tower himself, he had seen it in movies.

Internet service at home is not available in the country but it has nationwide Wifi hotspots in parks and plazas. The idea of making the Eiffel Tower came when Enrique Salgado's son asked him to build an antenna so that they can capture the nearby Wifi signal from a park. On that note, here's a list of 10 other Eiffel Tower replicas from around the world.

1. Tianducheng, China

This Eiffel Tower replica is located in China's suburban area called Tianducheng. The architecture is strikingly similar to Paris' Eiffel Tower complete with its own green walk. Take a look at the picture:

2. Shenzhen, China

China seems to have not one, but two Eiffel Tower replicas. The second one is located at Shenzhen along the Pearl River Delta. It is a part of the theme park, Window of the World which also has miniature versions of Giza's pyramids and Indian's Taj Mahal.

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

The Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas is almost as popular as Paris' original. It was constructed in 1999 as a part of Paris Las Vegas, a hotel and casino. It is one of the most iconic locations of the city and is one of the most realistic replicas of the original.

4. Tokyo, Japan

Japan's famous Tokyo Tower is actually a replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower. However, this architecture is 1,000 feet taller than the real one. It has been painted red and white to stand out from the skyline and prevent aeroplanes from crashing into it.

5. Paris, Texas

This place in Texas not just has its own Eiffel Tower but is also named after the capital of France. The reason for building the Texas Eiffel Tower is that 'every city named Paris must have its own Eiffel Tower'. The structure is complete with a red cowboy hat to bring an element of the Texas culture into it.

6. Lahore, Pakistan

Even Pakistan has its own replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower. The whole structure located in Lahore is lighted up red and yellow at night. Take a look:

7. Slobozia, Romania

A replica of the Eiffel Tower has also been found in Slobozia, Romania. It is a small city in the eastern region of the country. The Eiffel Tower replica is 177 feet tall and is built on the private lands of a Romanian billionaire.

8. Sofia, Bulgaria

This Eiffel Tower replica is located in Bulgaria's Sofia city in an area known as Little Paris. The place also a restaurant like Paris' Eiffel Tower. However, it is only one-tenth of the height of the original structure and stands at 105 feet.

9. Berlin, Germany

Berlin's Eiffel Tower is also known as Funkturm Berlin. It was designed by architect Heinrich Straumer in 1926 and is said to have been inspired by Paris' original which was constructed four decades prior to this. Take a look:

10. Sydney, Australia

AWA Tower in Sydney is actually an office complex whose transmitter is built as a replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower. It was Sydney's tallest structure after it was built in 1939. However, skyscrapers have long since surpassed its height now.

Image credit: willhombre Instagram, kouuki923 Instagram, hellefortravel Instagram