Beirut Explosion: Eiffel Tower Goes Dark To Show Solidarity With Lebanon

On August 4, massive explosions rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut, which killed at more than 120 and wounded more than 4000 people. The aftermath of exposition support started pouring for the ravaged Lebanon. The tragic incident was caught on the camera, which flooded social media with videos and pictures of the happening. Showing solidarity with Lebanon, France’s iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark for an hour on August 5 to pay tribute to the victims of the warehouse explosion.

ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· Par solidarité envers la population de #Beyrouth et du #Liban, je m'éteindrai ce soir à minuit ðŸ™ðŸ‡±ðŸ‡§



ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ To show solidarity to the people of #Beirut and #Lebanon, I will turn off my lights at midnight ðŸ™ðŸ‡±ðŸ‡§ pic.twitter.com/6WSIQA8UiJ — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) August 5, 2020

Not only Eiffel Tower, but other world monuments also showed their solidarity with the explosion hit Lebanon, Pyramids in Giza and Burj Khalifa in Dubai were lit up with a display of Lebanon's flag.

Giza Pyramids lights up with lebanese flag

We are in this together .pray for lebanon . pic.twitter.com/CIuzNH5VoN — Hebobiba (@hebobiba) August 5, 2020

ØªØ¹Ø§Ø²ÙŠÙ†Ø§ Ù„Ø£Ù‡Ù„Ù†Ø§ ÙÙŠ Ù„Ø¨Ù†Ø§Ù† Ø§Ù„Ø­Ø¨ÙŠØ¨Ø©! Ø§Ù„Ù„Ù‡Ù… Ø§Ø±Ø­Ù… Ù…Ù† Ø§Ù†ØªÙ‚Ù„ÙˆØ§ Ø¥Ù„ÙŠÙƒ.. Ø§Ù„Ù„Ù‡Ù… Ø§Ù„Ø·Ù Ø¨Ø£Ù‡Ù„Ù‡Ø§.. Ø§Ù„Ù„Ù‡Ù… Ø£Ù„Ù‡Ù… Ø´Ø¹Ø¨ Ù„Ø¨Ù†Ø§Ù† Ø§Ù„ØµØ¨Ø± ÙˆØ§Ù„Ø³Ù„ÙˆØ§Ù†#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/VRR00hXiUM — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 4, 2020

World community in solidarity with Lebanon

Pope Francis prayed for Lebanon during the weekly General Audience. The Pope said "let us pray for the victims and their families and let us pray for Lebanon" and asked the international community to help Lebanon overcome its internal crisis. He offered prayers for those who have died in the explosion and their families and asked that faithful to join him in praying for Lebanon.

Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme has said WHO is assisting with the crisis in Beirut and stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people. He also added damage assessments should be continued, because there are many hospitals overwhelmed with causalities and people are still looking for the injured and the dead. WHO teams are on the ground. We have logisticians there and other things and we have already begun dispatching trauma and surgical kits from our regional warehouse in Dubai to Lebanon, he added.

