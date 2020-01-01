Experience Corsica And Its Beauty: Here's Three Things To Do In The Island

Corsica is amongst those heavenly destinations, which are a true delight for travel enthusiasts. The destination offers the experiences of some unexpected surreal moments. It is hard for the person to distinguish between a dream and reality after visiting Corsica. The destination holds many tourist spots which are worth the visit and here are some of the things that a person visiting this heartwarming place must experience.

Things to do in Corsica

Visit a wine estate

The place is an excellent spot for visiting and experiencing the magnificent feeling of wine estates. Corsica's weather is perfect for producing wine, in comparison to other French cities. It has mild winters and long hot summers, less rain and more sunshine. Such type of climate is appropriate for creating exceptional wine. A person can find some very good wineries that are open for visitors and allow tastings such as Clos Landry, Domaine Orsini and Clos Columbus.

Enjoying beaches, diving and snorkelling

Corsica is known for its surreal and crystal clear beaches which are perfect for exploring and experiencing diving and snorkelling. The beauty of life inside water is marvellous, and the place offers diversity in its topography. To enjoy snorkelling, one must visit Loto in the north, Roccapina, Rondinara and Palombaggia in the south, and Marinella in the west near Ajaccio. Travellers and tourists must never forget to visit the surreal beaches of the place. The restaurants and bars in and around these beaches offer some of the best cuisines of the area.

Experience the island on a boat trip

To see more of the island, a person can take boat trips which are available from many of the ports from almost everywhere on the island. People take boat trips to see the beautiful Scandola Nature Reserve, which is regarded as one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Boat trips to Scandola are available from Ajaccio, Calvi and Porto.

