Fiji: This Exotic Destination Is For A Fun Family Vacation Or A Romantic Getaway

Even as the world welcomes the winters, with the white Christmas and the holiday spirits, the islands of Fiji (an archipelago of over 300 sun-kissed islands) in the South Pacific, are bathed in the warm tropical sunshine, making them the ideal family getaway this holiday season. From craft making, easy water adventures to activities in the kid clubs; Fiji offers a plethora of activities and experiences. Here's what to do when in Fiji

Exploring the sun-kissed islands of Fiji

A kids fantasy world:

One of Fiji’s most popular attractions are the kids’ clubs at many family-friendly resorts. They provide an array of activities for the kids to keep them engaged throughout the day like bushwalking, fish feeding, coconut boat racing and crab racing, to name a few. Often considered to be the best kids clubs in the South Pacific, their standards are universally high in keeping your kids safe and entertained. Family-friendly resorts offer a variety of kids club programmes for children from 3 or 4 years up to early teens. The programs are educational and mostly include marine-based preservation projects like building fish houses, etc.

A paradise for couples:

While the children are cared for and entertained at the kid clubs, young parents can enjoy the much needed 'together' time, with a cocktail or a romantic meal or even a couples spa treatment and end the day watching the sun go down! Fiji offers an unforgettable holiday for couples and young parents, filled with sunshine, wonder, and adventure, making it the ultimate tropical paradise. Couples can embark on adventure and leisure activities, including the leisurely swimming, snorkelling, kayaking and boat ride activities from the Mamanuca Islands to the tropical greens of Taveuni, amidst the brilliant green rainforests with colourful parrots and native birds.

Slice of culture

Denarau Island of Viti Levu, Fiji offers many cooking classes through the week, where you can learn to make authentic Fijian meal with your loved ones. You can start with handpicking fresh, seasonal ingredients and products from a local market, followed by trying your hands at cooking. Cookery school Flavours of Fiji designs its classes in such a way that people across different ages and expertise can learn, participate and enjoy. This one is ideal for children who are creative and curious about food.

Also, traditional dance performances, or Meke, should not be missed. Meke dates back to the 1800s. Groups of either men or women perform the traditional dance — each of which narrates legends and tales. In Nadi’s Fiji Culture Village, guests are welcomed to join the troop of dancers once the performance concludes. Be prepared for high energy involvement!

The Fiji Islands in the South Pacific are packed with attractions that offers a unique experiential opportunity for the visitor, where you can seek romance, relaxation, cultural immersion, or cruising the sea.

