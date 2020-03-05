Women's Day 2020: 5 Places In India You Can Explore With Your Family

There is no better way to celebrate Women's Day 2020 than exploring some beautiful places in India. Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. There are many beautiful places in India that you can explore on Women's Day 2020. Take a look at some of the places to see in India.

5 places in India to explore on Women's Day 2020

Mysore

Mysore is one of the beautiful places in Karnataka. It has a number of palaces and gardens that have an intruiguing history behind them. The most famous palace in Mysore is the Mysore Palace.

Udaipur

The place is situated in Rajasthan. The place has a pleasant climate and is one of the fabulous places to visit. Udaipur is also known for its rich culture and heritage. The food here is also something worth trying. A trip to Udaipur can be one of the best Women's Day gifts.

Sikkim

Sikkim is known for its blissful and gorgeous beaches. If you are looking for an adventurous place, Sikkim is the place to be. There are a lot of things to do here - you can go hiking, river rafting and more. Sikkim also has many beautiful mountains that are a must visit.

Shimla

Shimla is one of the popular hill stations in India. You can explore the history behind the Military Museum in Annandale. Women are often seen exploring Shimla as it is one of the popular destinations for a family trip.