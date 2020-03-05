Alexandra Hartley Takes A Dig At Cricket Australia After Eng's Ouster From Women's T20 WC

English cricketer Alexandra Hartley expressed her disappointment after England were knocked out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 after the semi-final against India was washed out due to rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It so happened that the Indian eves advanced to their maiden summit clash by the virtue of having won all their league matches and finishing as the table-toppers. Meanwhile, England lost their very first match against South Africa.

'Call the second game off': Alexandra Hartley

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Alexandra Hartley wrote that she was absolutely heartbroken for the England Cricket girls after they were eliminated from the competition due to the weather. The 2017 World Cup-winner then added that it is only fair to call off the second semi-final between defending champions Australia and South Africa as well. She then tagged Cricket Australia as well. The reason behind this is that even the contest will be held at the same venue and should there be a washout, then it is South Africa who will be going through to the finals. This is because the Proteas had won their first three matches while their final group game against West Indies was washed out due to rain.

Australia, on the other hand, had lost their opening match against India due to which their last group match against New Zealand turned out to be a virtual quarterfinal. Meanwhile, another cause of concern for the defending champions is that their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury that she had sustained while fielding against New Zealand on Monday. Perry was seen limping off the field.

Absolutely heartbroken for the England Cricket girls. Knocked out of the T20 World Cup because of the weather.



I only think it’s only fair to call the second game off as well now @CricketAus ? 😉😉#T20WorldCup #BBCCricket #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/MeDT0Xr36r — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 5, 2020

Hartley was not a part of the English squad who had participated in the ongoing tournament.

The turning point in England's campaign

England had lost their opening match against South Africa and even though they won their remaining three group games, that narrow loss against the Proteas sealed their fate and eventually halted their progress in the tournament.

This had happened on the third ball of the game's final over. Katherine Brunt came charging into bowl and during her run-up, Sune Luus, who was at the non-striker's end walked a long way out of her crease. This had come to the bowler's notice during her run-up after which she stopped and went near the stumps. Surprisingly, she did not dislodge the bails and instead gave a warning to the batter. However, her act of kindness backfired as Mignon du Preez who was the batter at the striker's ended up hitting the six and it sealed the match in the Proteas' favour with just 1 requiring off three balls. Preez completed the formalities as South Africa registered a six-wicket win.

Had Brunt ran out Luus then the scenario could have been completely different as South Africa would have felt the pressure of losing an extra wicket at a crucial juncture.

