Things To Do In Kochi — From Watching Kathakali To Relishing On Snacks

Set by the shore of the Arabian sea, the cosmopolitan city of Kochi has been attracting traders, explorers and travellers to its shores for over 600 years. The city of Kochi is a blend of medieval Portugal, crumbling remains of the British era and the old Dutch monuments, which prove that Kochi has had a huge impact of western culture for ages. However, the night-life, the importance of ambient places and youth have risen to prominence in the recent past. Here is a list of the must-hangout places in Kochi:

Watch Kathakali performance

Kathakali is a traditional dance form performed by the locals of Kerala. Kathakali said to have evolved from other art forms like Kutiyattam, Krishnanattam and Kalaripayattu. Kerala Kalamandalam is among the foremost centers for Kathakali training in the traditional way. The rich dance form with the colours and expressions makes it to the list of must-watch plays of Kochi.

Under the stars, by the sea!

Marine Drive is a picturesque promenade in the city of Kochi. Reportedly, the landmark is built facing the backwaters and is a popular hangout place among the local youth. Marine Drive is also an economically thriving part of the city of Kochi, with tourists from around the world visiting the place. The sunset and the sunrise view over the sea mouth, and the gentle breeze from the Vembanad Lake has made Marine Drive an important tourist destination in Kochi.

Snacks at Thattu Kada

Thattu Kadas offers an impressive menu including fried beef, chicken and some of the local delicacies like paruppu vada and parotta. Anyone who has sampled the freshly-made thattu dosa or chiratta puttu with the fiery meat curry, well complemented by a cup of frothy, piping hot tea, would vouch for its lingering taste and reasonable prices.

