Puttu In Kochi: Kashi Art Café And Other Food Joints For The Best Experience

Kochi’s food is highly inspired by different kinds of cuisines of cities like Dubai. It has a varied food culture that is highly inspired by tourists, locals, and the state’s large diaspora. Kochi’s best dining experiences are an electric mix of traditional delicacies-serving restaurants, colonial-era theme-based cafes, and high-end dining experiences where the food has a luxurious feel to it. Puttu is one of the authentic South Indian dishes that is commonly served in every other Kochi restaurant. Here are the best Puttu serving restaurants in Kochi.

Kashi Art Café

One of the best adverts for Fort Kochi’s fascinating café wave, Kashi is often overly packed with tourists in the morning enjoying breakfast. From the authentic dish of Puttu to the French toast, this place has a huge variety of delicacies. It has a beautiful ambience with an aesthetic seating to give you the best dining experience of your life.

Kayees Rahmatulla Café

This restaurant is located on one of the busiest streets of Mattancherry. It is very difficult to have a table at this place in the afternoon as it is crowded a lot. The specialty of this place apart from Puttu is Mutton Biryani. The biryani is served with the traditional Malabari accompaniments - date chutney and onion raita.

Dhe Puttu

This whole restaurant is wholly dedicated to Kerala’s quintessential breakfast dish- Puttu. This place gives Puttu a gourmet experience. There's Puttu in every conceivable form - their Biryani Puttu is a must-try. Chocolate Puttu is also a must-try at this place.

