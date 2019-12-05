Heavenly Rooftop Bars In Kochi That Will Leave You Awestruck With Their View

Rooftop bars are the best places a person can visit to have an excellent dining experience. Kochi's beauty lies in its greenery and beaches. Visiting such sky bars will give a pleasant picture and experience of the town. Here is a list of the best rooftop bars in Kochi that offer a heartwarming dining experience-

Sky Grill

This ambient rooftop bar offers one of the best picturesque experience of Kochi than most of the restaurants in Kochi. Sky Grill is known from its wondrous space that offers its visitors with privacy and its service is undeniably good. The view of the place is eye-pleasing with greenery, vast sky and the view of Kochi city backwaters. Reaching the place is easy as it is located near the Nationa Highway. The must-try item of this place is its fish-fry that will fully satisfy a person's taste buds. It is open in the evening and considered to be a great place to enjoy dinner.

Chilliout Cafe

Located in front of Cherai Beach, this place is a delight to the visitor. It is pure veg restaurant and offers extensive vegan dishes. Opened from 11 am till 11 pm one can enjoy the delicious cuisine of the open-air bar. The view of the beach is gratifying and the sound of the waves hitting the shore is soothing. The place is ranked as one of the top restaurants in Cherai beach. The restaurant is known for its pleasing Pizza offerings and the refreshing coffee.

Mosaic

The sky bar offers exquisite non-veg, vegetarian and vegan dishes of the town. It is considered to be the best rooftop bar of Kochi. Mosaic is known for its delicious cuisine ranging from Indian and Asian. Being such an ambient place, Mosaic approximately costs ₹1500 for two people. The place ranks number one on Tripadvisor with 752 views and hundreds of five-star reviews. Located in Kundanoor Junction, it is opened from 6 am to 11 pm every day.

