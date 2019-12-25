Nightlife In Kochi: 4 Best Pubs And Restobars You Must Visit

Kochi is a port city and it offers you one of the most beautiful views of the sea. If you are looking for a blissful experience, then you will definitely love the time you spent in Kochi. While the city looks stunning during the daytime, the nightlife in Kochi is something that will amaze you. Here is a list of pubs and resto-bars in Kochi that will help you witness the amazing nightlife in Kochi.

Pubs and resto-bars in Kochi

Mezzo

This is one of the best places to visit for a charming nightlife in Kochi. If you are visiting Kochi with your friends, you should definitely not miss this place. This place is known for its special international liquor and exceptionally good food that make you fall in love with this place. Whether you love sipping alcohol or not, this place is perfect to explore the nightlife in Kochi.

Sky Grill Lounge

If you want to leave your spirits high in the sky, then this is one of the perfect resto-bars in Kochi. The place offers good food and drinks to booze the night away. The specialty of this place is a rooftop bar and it offers you one of the best scenic views. Make sure you check out this place.

Mattancherry Bar

For experiencing the most unique nightlife in Kochi, head to this bar that is based on the theme of a lodge. The interiors of this place will transport you back to the old world and will offer you one of its kind experience of eating and boozing the night away. Apart from this, you will get to witness the Kochin harbour. Don't forget to dance in the live music performed.

The Voyager

If you are looking for an extraordinary nightlife experience in Kochi, then head to this place. The bar awakens at night when friends watch football matches together while hogging on some of the most scrumptious food and drinks. You will also find people enjoying varied games like Jenga. You can be a part of the game and get an exhilarating experience.

