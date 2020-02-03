Football Stadiums In Spain That Every Football Fan Would Love To Visit!

Spain has one of the biggest football leagues in the world and is even considered as a serious business there. Every football fan dreams to visit Spain on their checklist at least once in a lifetime. From Real Madrid’s home ground to FC Barcelona’s arena, Spain has the best soccer grounds in the world.

Spanish football stadiums

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu- Real Madrid

In Spain’s capital, the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, also known as The Bernabeu is the home of Real Madrid. Famous across the world, this stadium is famous to site the Champions League finals and the World Cup Final in 1982.

Camp Nou – Futbol Club Barcelona

Football rivals Madrid and Barcelona, both hold their home grounds in Nour Camp. It is the biggest football stadium in Spain in terms of seating capacity. It can accommodate around 99,354 spectators making it exciting for people to watch the game.

Estadio Metropolitano – Atletico Madrid

Estadio Metropolitano is also located in Spain’s capital and is the home ground for the third Spanish Football Team. This stadium opened in 1994 and was a part of Spain’s bid to host the World Athletics Championship. The UEFA Champions League Final 2019 was played in this stadium.

Estadio de Mestalla – Valencia CF

Although the Estadio de Mestalla stadium is not that famous amongst the Spanish neighbours, it is as impressive as any other Spanish football stadiums. It is located in Spain’s third-largest city, Mestalla and is truly a symbol of Valencia and the pride of all Valencians.

Estadio Benito Villamarin- Real Betis

The stadium of Seville’s main football team Real Betis is the biggest football ground in Andalusia with the capacity to hold 60,721 people. The atmosphere is always incredible to watch a match in Benito Villamarin Stadium. A guided tour will let you explore the press room, the trophy room and the wall of fame.

