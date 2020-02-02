Guardiola Claims Failure To Win Champions League With City Could Brand Him A Failure

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is of the opinion that he will be tagged a failure if he fails to win the Champions League title with City. Guardiola has won a total of five major silverware since arriving at the Etihad in the year 2016. However, he has been unable to win a European silverware such as the Champions League.

City has failed to win the Champions League under Guardiola

City has failed to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of any European competition under Pep Guardiola having being knocked out by Monaco, Liverpool, and Tottenham in the last three editions of the tournament. Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League twice with La Liga giants Barcelona but failed to repeat the same with Bundesliga club Bayern Munich despite guiding the German club to three league titles.

While talking to the local media outlet, Guardiola said that the team will not be judged by the way it plays but by the number of titles it wins, adding that it is a simple truth in the world of football. The Manchester City manager said that last season was extraordinary for the club but they failed to win the Champions League.

He further added that not winning the Champions League will make people judge him and if he does not win it before his contract expires then his time at the Etihad will be deemed a failure. The Manchester City manager said he enjoys working with his players, adding that his team still wins a lot of games.

Guardiola praises Jose Mourinho

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised arch-rival and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho ahead of their Premier League clash. Tottenham host Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in their Matchday 25 clash of the Premier League. Jose Mourinho joined Tottenham in December after Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed after a poor run of results.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday’s clash, Pep Guardiola reserved some praise for Jose Mourinho. Mourinho and Guardiola are considered arch-rivals since their Real Madrid and Barcelona days. When quizzed about whether Jose Mourinho’s tactics were outdated, Guardiola said that Mourinho would be remembered for his contribution to world football. He said that it is not right for him to speak of Mourinho’s tactics. Pep further added that Mourinho should be respected for his managerial career.

