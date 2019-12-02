Winter Destinations: Hill Stations In India To Enjoy The Snow This Winter

There is something very special and unique about the winter season. For people who do not live on the plains, experiencing snow is something they long to see forever. Fortunately, India is a country where you can witness all the seasons. So here is a list of breath-taking hill-stations in India that are ideal to spend your winter vacations-

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Located in the Baramula district, Gulmarg is one of the most beautiful hill stations in India. The region is the centre point for adventurous people as you can go for skiing and enjoy other winter sports. Another reason why the place has attracted so many people is because several Bollywood films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, has been shot here. Jammu is the nearest railway station to get here. The drive approximately takes 90 minutes to reach the place.

Ladakh

Ladakh is one of the amazing hill stations in India that you must visit during winter. The place is capped with snow-clad mountains, and it gets very cold during this time of the year. Ladakh is the perfect place for adventure enthusiasts. The trek to Chadar is accessible here. Jammu Tawi is the nearest railway station.

Patnitop

Apple orchards and gigantic trees make Patnitop one of the must-visit hill stations in India. The place is so enchanting that people from across the world come and enjoy at this place even during peak, bone-chilling winter weather. You can go golfing in the 9 Holes Golf Course of Sansa, paraglide at Sansar-Kud or have a picnic at Madhatop. You can reach Udhampur Railway Station and drive to Patnitop, which is approximately an hour from the station.

Auli

Tantalising slopes and the natural beauty of the mountains makes Auli, one of the best hill stations in India. You can witness one of the popular snowfall in the Uttarakhand or simply relax in the meadows of flowers. Tourists also visit this place to enjoy the panoramic view of the valley or simply ride through the cable car. The nearest railway station here is the Rishikesh railway station, and you can reach Auli approximately with a 4hrs car ride.

Munsiyari

This is one of the secluded hill stations in India where you can find peace and tranquillity. You will get to see evergreen trees that are dusted with beautiful snow. One of the unexplored hill stations in India, you can try challenging water sports or relax by the edge of Tamari Kund. The nearest railway station is Kathgodam Railway station, and the ride is approximately 4 hours drive away.

