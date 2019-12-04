Russia: Check Out The 5 Coolest Things To Do In Russia

Russia, one of the largest countries in the world, has become one of the major tourist attractions over the decade. Their amazing history and culture attract people from all over the world and it also ensures that there are some extraordinary things to do in Russia besides visiting the tourist spots. Continue reading to know the cool things to do in Russia.

Experience Canal Tour

This is one of the best outdoor activities to do in Russia. You can take a canal tour from St. Petersberg and tour the whole city. There are approximately 800 bridges that cross over a total length of approximately 300 kilometres. You will get to see and experience all of this on the voyage.

Enjoy Samara Academic Opera

Make the most of your evening by visiting the picturesque Opera theatre in Russia and enjoy the music. You will get an insight into the Russian culture by attending this folklore. The decorations, ballet, the costumes, the music and the dancing all will enchant you. The timings are from 10 AM - 7 PM.

Go skiing at the Red Valley

Pack your bags and head to the Red Valley of Russia. It is a very well known hub for skiing and snow-based activities. It was once home to the Winter Olympics in the year 2014. You are sure to experience something thrilling as the place offers one of the most perfect slopes to snowboard. This place surely tops one of the coolest and adventurous things to do in Russia.

Visit the 'Military Disneyland'

Everyone knows about the Mickey Mouse Disneyland but try exploring the Military Disneyland in Russia. You will get to play with the grenade launchers and dine using the military ration and many more things to do in Russia. You can end this trip by piling up on Vladimir Putin accessories. If you want to pay a visit to this place, then the timings are 10 AM - 6 PM.

Feel Light in the Star City

Located on the outskirts of Moscow, this place is a training centre that will offer you several memorable experiences. You can participate in the simulated rocket launch or a zero-gravity flight and feel what is it to be in the space. This is definitely one of the most adventurous things to do in Russia. The timings to visit this place are 8 AM - 6 PM.

