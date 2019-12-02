From Grilled Fish And Brocciu: Take A Tour Of Corsica's Delicacies

The fourth-largest island region in Italy, Corsica is not only a scenic place to travel but also offers mouth-watering signature dishes and food to try. Corsica has a list of food items that one can gorge on with the Mediterranean essence. We list down the best food items in Corsica that one must try if they visit the popular travel destination.

Charcuterie

Charcuterie is a must-try in the scenic land of Corsica. The dish is an appetizer that is prepared with dehydrated ham, for almost 18 months. The dehydrated ham is also called prisutto. Other ingredients that go into the dish are figatellu, which is made of sausage and wine and lonzu, a preparation of preserved pork filet. A bite of this appetizer is will make you crave for more.

Brocciu

A type of ricotta cheese, brocciu is a must-try for all the cheese enthusiasts. Native to Corsica, this cheese is used in many of their dishes like soups, omelette, and lasagnas. The brocciu omelette is a must-try if you visit the island of heaven.

Also Read | Tamasha: Best Dialogues From Ranbir & Deepika Film As It Completes 4 Years

Grilled Fish

Being an island, Corsica provides ample seafood options like swordfish, prawns, crabs, and tuna. There are many shops that provide this specialty. Authentic grilled fish is a must-try in the island region.

Also Read | Top 10 Cities To Visit In France That You Should Add To Your Must-visit List

Fiadone

Cheesecake is made of Corsican brocciu, lemon, eggs, and sugar. It is served prominently on celebration days like Christmas and Easter. The cheesecake is a must-try dessert from Corsica.

Also Read | Tamasha: Must Listen Ballad Songs From The Film To Be Added To Your Playlist

Bouillabaisse

A type of soup, bouillabaisse is reportedly one of the best dishes to try in Corsica. Fishes like scorpianfish, surmullet, gurnard, etc. are used for the first step of the preparation. The delicious soup is served alongside rouille (a sauce made with olive oil, breadcrumbs, saffron, chilli pepper).

Also Read | Must-visit Foodie Destinations: Three Best Places In The World For Food Lovers