Top 10 Cities To Visit In France That You Should Add To Your Must-visit List

France has unbelievably beautiful cities that are unexplored. This country has a rich history of cathedrals, castles, culture and lip-smacking cuisine. If you are planning to visit France, you should be ready to go on a journey of discovering various things. Here are the top ten cities you must visit if France is on your "wanderlist".

Paris

The capital of France, Paris has the most recognizable buildings and monuments in the world. It is one of the most romantic places with boulevards, beautiful buildings and sights like the Eiffel tower. With the vast variety of cuisine there a number of restaurants you can choose from.

Nice

Near the Frech Riviera is located in the city, Nice. It is the largest city in France and has a vibrant mix of cultures. It is also known as the port city which contrasts with its Italian inspired architecture and the medieval streets of the old town. This is one of the best places with a great view of the shimmering Mediterranean Sea.

Nantes

This city has an energetic city situated on the banks of the Loire. Nantes used to be the historic capital of Brittany, which has cathedrals and castles, enchanting to explore.

Avignon

Avignon used to be flocked by famous popes who used to set up shop after fleeing Rome in the 14th century. During the Middle Ages, Avignon used to be the capital of the Catholic church. This city has impressive palaces of Gothic architecture.

Colmar

Colmar is a must-visit if you visit France. Tourists visit this city to witness its stunning old town that is a perfect combination of weaving cobblestone alleys with delightful canals. This city is filled with churches and museums and Colmar is also famous for the best wines.

Ajaccio

If you want to enjoy beautiful landscapes, this city is a must-visit. It is located on the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

Lille

This is the largest city in the north of France. It was formerly a merchant city with numerous museums which are worth checking out.

Dijon

Dijon was formerly known as the capital to the Dukes of Burgundy. Dijon flourished in the 14th and the 15th centuries as a city which was sponsored to arts and sciences. It is an old city with delightful sculptures and architectures with a cathedral particularly resplendent.

Annecy

Annecy is known as the ‘Venice of Savoie’ which is located in the north of the Alps. This city has ancient buildings and visitors can hike, bike or swim around the natural attractions between the ancient buildings.

Strasbourg

This city has been fought over by France and Germany throughout its long history. This city is a historical centre and has European glassy buildings that glitter in the sun. This city too is surely a must-visit.

