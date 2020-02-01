Union Budget
Games Of Thrones' Unforgettable Scenes Were Shot At THESE Picturesque Locations

Travel

There were many beautiful and amazing spots where the Games of Thrones locations filming took place, but some of the major locations are here for you to explore

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
games of thrones locations

Game of Thrones is one of the most famous series in television. Several beautiful locations were finalised to shoot Game of Thrones, but the base of the shooting of the Game of Thrones was Belfast in Northern Ireland. There is no doubt that Game of Thrones sparked a tourism boost where it was shot. Here are some locations where Game of Thrones series came to life.

Top five locations of Game of Thrones filming across the globe

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is the most significant and perhaps the most widespread Game of Thrones experiences for travellers. The major part of the filming of Game of Thrones was done in Northern Ireland. The main headquarters are in Belfast and quite a lot of scenes are also shot around the country.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SIX MILE Images (@sixmileimages) on

Image courtesy: @sixmileimages

Belfast Studios

This location is the place where probably most of the filming and major set of Game of Thrones is staged. The real magic happens here at the Belfast at Titanic Studios, which is one of the greatest attractions of Northern Ireland. You can visit some dreamy locations where the bulk of the action of Game of Thrones happened.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Birgitta Kantanen (@birgitta.kantanen) on

Image courtesy: @birgitta.kantanen

Castle Ward, Westeros

Castle Ward is located in the Downpatrick in County Down. This location of the filming of Game of Thrones is probably the most attractive tours. Everything here will remind you of Westeros because of the beauty of the place. You can also have a different experience by taking a cape and grab a shot in a bow and arrow just like Bran did when John Snow taught him in the courtyard while the family watched on in Season 1.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PaolaSart (@lapaolasart) on

Image courtesy: @lapaolasart

Dark Hedges, Kings Road

The first season of Game of Thrones happened in the Hedges of Northern Ireland. There was a scene in the filming of the series that was shot here but remains unforgettable. The scene shot here from the Game of Thrones series was where Arya Stark was put on a wagon and sent away to make her escape from Kings Landing in season 2.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gianfranco Forenza (@gianfranco_doc_forenza) on

Image courtesy: @gianfranco_doc_forenza

Marble Arches Cave

If you love the character of the Hound from the series of Game of Thrones, then this destination would be the best option to visit. An important scene took place at this location when he encounters Beric Dondarrion in season 3. Beric and the Hound have a fight in the cave, where the Hound wins and Beric is resurrected.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aaron Ledwith (@theking0fc0medy) on

Image courtesy: @theking0fc0medy

