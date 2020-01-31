Game Of Thrones: A Recap Of Some Of The Most Epic Battle Sequences

It has been quite a while since Game of Thrones ended; however, fans still find it hard to let go of the amazing show. Game of Thrones was well known for its well-coordinated battle sequences and the intense fights. Here are some of the most epic large scale battles on Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones Most Epic Battle Sequences

Spoils of War

The Dothraki faced the Lannister army in a guerrilla warfare system which was tough to manage by the tactful Lannisters. They soon surrounded them and cut their defences short, not too long before Daenerys flew with her dragon and rained fire on the soldiers. It was this battle that gave fans a peek into how the Dothraki are on the battlefield.

Invasion of King's Landing

Stannis had his chance of taking the iron throne in this battle; however, he faced terrible defeat at the hands of the Lannister army. The battle of Blackwater Bay almost brought an end to Joffrey’s reign of terror. It is in this battle that fans were truly marvelled by Tyrion’s leadership skills. It also featured the Hound in his best form as he went on killing everyone who stood in his way.

Battle of between Jon and Ramsay

Considered as one of the most epic battle scenes ever in the history of Game of Thrones is the infamous battle between Jon and Ramsay. The entire episode was brutal, persistent and bloody, everything a GOT fan could ask for in a battle. The battle kept fans engaged with the immersive chaos and enemies flying or being toppled over. Fans have enjoyed this sequence and have called it the best battle in all of Game of Thrones.

The Long Night

Fans were eagerly waiting for the epic clash between the white walkers and all of the armies of the seven kingdoms to clash and fight as one. Apart from the usual fight, this battle also had the much-awaited fight between the ice dragon and Drogon which fans anticipated very much. The battle was expected to take many lives of key characters and many lives were indeed lost. Arya Stark won over with her epic finale to end the battle once and for all.

