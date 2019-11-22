Germany: The Best Offbeat Destinations To Visit In This Country

Germany is filled with many iconic offbeat places that people must-visit to enjoy the scenic beauty of the country. However, with so many scenic places it is hard for a traveller to choose the important ones. So, here are some of the must-visit offbeat places in Germany.

World's most beautiful milk shop

The milk shop owner, Pfunds Molkerei - Dresden is the proud winner of the title of World’s Most Beautiful Milk Shop for Guinness World Records. The interior and the architectural design is from the 1880s, and it is hand-painted with gold and blue ceramic tiles with angels and creatures. Locals and tourists bombard this milk shop to get the glimpse of the ambience of the texture and enjoy the delicious milk, cheese, cream, chocolates and more.

Upside-Down House in Putbus, Rugen Island

Upside Down House in Rugen Island is a house standing on its head. This place is an excellent destination to find amusement and unlimited fun. A visitor will have numerous opportunities to click 1000s of pictures like hanging from the ceiling and experiencing the impeccable upside living room.

Friede sei mit Dir (Peace be with you)

This is the most controversial place where the extremely weird artwork on the office of the editor of Berlin's Taz newspaper. The designs of the wall define the patriarchal views of society. It was created by artist Peter Lenk and featured an obscene design of a naked man and other animals around it.

Saalfeld Fairy Grottoes

The Saalfeld Fairy Grottoes is officially denoted with the title of the most colourful cave grottoes in the world. The title was given by the Guinness World Records. Breathtaking colourful caves are known for their mineral formations. Visitors get brief knowledge about the grotto and the sessions are informative, interactive, and enjoyable.

