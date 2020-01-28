'Harry Potter' Movies And Books: A Few Unforgivable Differences In The Narratives

Ever since the emergence of adaptations, fans have been divided over which is better — the book or the films. The conflict often arises each time a fan mentions a Harry Potter film. Fans claim that the books are better and that the movies have missed or misinterpreted certain events. Here are some major differences.

Harry Potter differences between books and movies that make no sense

No quidditch

The rugby equivalent in the wizarding world is the game of quidditch played by Harry and his Hogwarts mates. The quidditch games have appeared in several Harry Potter films. However, in one such instance, there was no quidditch involved. After the events of Prisoner of Azkaban and the Goblet of Fire, the quidditch games had been put on hold for a year. However, we never get to witness any other matches played by the teams, whereas in books the readers get to read about these matches with chants of ‘Weasley is our King’.

Snape’s memory

In order to prepare Harry for the oncoming battle with He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, Snape decides to train Harry well. He provides him with lessons of occlumency to help him obtain mental high ground over Lord Voldemort. While the lessons are on, Harry stumbles upon Snape's own memories. In the memories, Snape is being bullied and is humiliated by being hung upside down by James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew. In the book, however, the details are far more intricate and descriptive. It is the first time we see Snape and Lily Potter interact, with the Slytherin student labelling his friend a 'Mudblood.'

Prophecy details

Harry finds out through Dumbledore that in order to end Voldemort, the other must die. However, the film showed a shortened version of a very detailed revelation. There is no reference to Sybill Trelawney making the prophecy, nor any mention of Severus Snape overhearing it. It would have served as a lift for the character of Trelawney who would later prove to be more purposeful. This would have also paved the way for Snape's big twist at the end of the second Deathly Hallows movie.

