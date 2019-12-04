Restaurants In Mussoorie To Dine Out At 'The Queen Of Hills'

Mussoorie is a picturesque hill-station that is located in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. The tall mountains, adventurous spots, boarding schools, and amazing food have always attracted many tourists from all over the world. It has also featured in some of the leading travel channels. Apart from exciting locations, Mussoorie also has some of the best places that offer you some delicious food items. Here is a list of top places to dine in Mussoorie.

Best places to eat in Mussoorie

Kalsang Friends Corner

The most fascinating thing apart from the scenic beauty is the taste of real food that sticks to your taste buds for a long time. The two-floor restaurant will make you feel welcomed as if you are at home. It is located at Mall road, Mussoorie. Pork Thukpa and Pork Momo are some of its major specialities.

Little Lama Café

The cosy atmosphere and refreshing ambience will make you live several joyful moments. Little Lama Café is the first preference when the thought of a casual hangout rings a bell in your mind. It is located near Union Church, Mussoorie. The delicious pasta dishes and burgers are a real treat to eat.

Café By The Way

Café By The Way is a work of pure art and passion. The place has some of the best mouth-watering desserts. The small details in the interiors make some major contributions to the café. It is located near Library Chowk, Mall Road, Mussoorie offers very budget rates. The cheesy Garlic Bread and Oreo Shakes will give you some real cravings.

Char Dukan

Char Dukan consists of four shops in a single row. It is located at Lal Tibba, Mussoorie. Its pancakes will surely make you visit the place once again. A pleasant walk with scenic beauty towards the place from your room will surely cheer you up and make you explore even more.

