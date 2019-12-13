The Debate
The Debate
Budget Trip To Rishikesh: Travel To The Holy City In Under Rs. 7000

Travel

Budget trip to Rishikesh: Apart from its numerous adventure sports and Ganges, Rishikesh is one of the most-loved tourist destinations of India. Read more

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
budget trip to rishikesh

Famous for the celestial waters of the Ganges and wide range of Shivalik range, Rishikesh is considered among the holiest places in India. The term Rishikesh is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Hrushikesh' which means locks of hairs of a sage. Considered as a Gateway to the Garhwal Himalayas and the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh is a place where people across the globe come in the quest for spirituality and peace. Apart from its numerous adventure sports and tranquil waters of the Ganges, the spiritual city is one of the most-loved tourist destinations of India. Here is how a traveller can enjoy the city with a minimum budget.

How to reach Rishikesh?

If you are travelling from Delhi to Rishikesh, you will have to take a train till Haridwar, as there are no direct trains available to reach Rishikesh. Trains that travel from Haridwar to Delhi are Shatabdi Express and Jan Shatabdi Express. After reaching Haridwar, you can take a bus or a taxi for Rishikesh which will cost you between ₹25-₹35.

Where to stay:

Rishikesh homes a wide range of hotels, lodges and resorts, where a traveller can enjoy his vacations. These hotels provide amenities like wellness centres, spa, television cables and wifi. The cost of these hotels ranges for ₹1000-₹5000.

Must-do’s in Rishikesh

Go River-rafting:

Popular for its ferocious river flow, the Ganges is the most-preferred river-rafting spot in Hrishikesh. You can choose the intensity range from 1-4, depending on your age and weight. Bungee-jumping is another activity you can indulge in.

Yoga:

Visit Parmarth Niketan on the banks of Ganga, as it is the most preferred option for people who wish to seek spiritual enlightenment through yoga and meditation. It costs ₹300 per person.

Published:
