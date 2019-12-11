Travel Destination: List Of Places Where You Can Travel Solo In India And Enjoy The Trip

Many people want to travel alone but certain things like eating alone, how to have fun alone, and how to shop alone, and many other things keep them confused about planning a solo trip. Also, people are sometimes worried about the safety aspects when they travel alone, but as per today’s fast-forward life, people are quite vulnerable enough to handle themselves. So, there is no hassle in travelling alone to an unknown city as a holiday destination. But some important things to make sure before choosing a destination is that the place should be people-friendly, easily commutable and has lots of entertainment choices. So, here are some best options where you can travel solo in India for a holiday.

List of destinations where you can travel solo in India

Udaipur

Udaipur should be on the top of your list if you are planning for a solo trip. As this city is one of the most beautiful places to visit for a holiday, it serves a lot of other things like a friendly atmosphere, helpful and supportive people, great hospitality, and comfortable accommodation. Udaipur has something special and interesting things for a solo traveller to do such as visiting the Fatehsagar Lake, Dudh Talai, Jal Mahal, and many more.

Hampi

Hampi is a village that is a well-known place and UNESCO-recognized World Heritage Site. It is covered in intricately carved monuments and ruined temple complexes. Hampi will make your trip amazing and great for sightseeing. Solo travellers can easily get soaked in the history of Hampi. The main tourist spot is the Hampi Bazaar which is situated below the Virupaksha Temple. The village is occupied with cheap accommodation, cafes, and restaurants, including the uber-popular Mango Tree.

Mumbai

Mumbai is known as the liveliest and the craziest of all the cities in India. A solo trip to the city of dreams can assure you several memorable experiences. The people here are very supportive and also can guide you in the purpose of routes, food corners, and other travel requirements if you seek help. Explore this city as it has ample options such as – theatres, events, music, food, festivities on the road, beautiful beaches and many other places that you can discover freely. Mumbai is a city where you will never feel lonely or bored.

