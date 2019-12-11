Daring Travel Destinations In India For All Adrenaline Junkies!

As one grows older, the phrase ‘Live Life to Its Fullest’ makes more and more sense. Life itself is a roller-coaster, full of twists and turns. But, nothing can compare to a trip full of thrills. High peaks and mountains, challenging rivers, getting close to animals, these are the must-have things on an adventurous trip. India is one of the very few countries that has places to visit for every traveller in every mood. Here are a few places in India that are a must-visit for daring travellers. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | How To Travel To Azerbaijan And Things To Explore In Snowy Mountains During Winter

Daring destinations in India to add to your bucket list

Chadar Trek, Ladakh

Chadar Trek in Ladakh is one of the most thrilling experiences one can have in India. The trek takes places at the Zanskar River that freezes during the winter and gets covered with a thick blanket of snow. The trek is open only during the winter season, i.e. January and February. During the trek, one can enjoy the canyon shape valleys bestowed with the thick sheet of snow. The experience cannot be compared to anything, but at the same time, walking over the frozen river also includes various challenges.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's 7 Casual Looks To Inspire Your Travel Wardrobe

Roopkund Trek, Uttarakhand

Roopkund Trek is located at the high altitude in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The place is a must-visit for people who love underline trekking. One can trek to the elevation of 3200m here. The trek is known for energizing excursion, which adventurers should tread this land to revitalize. Roopkund Trek is known for its magical landscape, which you’ll experience in every pass. The place sure is exciting but is equally risky.

Also Read | Feel Like A Royal By Travelling In These Royal Trains In India

Skydiving, Mysore

Skydiving is one of the most thrilling adventures one can experience. Imagine being in the mid-air, without any movement and watching the bird’s eye view of the land. One must not miss the skydiving at the most unadulterated height from the sky in Mysore. However, before the act, one will be trained and provided with safety procedures. Tandem, Solo, and A License are three different jump types. Of all, Tandem jump is the most popular training for first-time skydivers. The height altitude is from 6,000 ft. to 10,000ft. Strictly no alcohol and drug conception is appreciated for skydiving. Even after so many safety measures, there is still always a risk factor involved in such thrilling adventures.

Also Read | John Travolta Spots A Mistake In Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', Take A Look