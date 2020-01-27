Heritage Places In Ahmedabad That You Must Visit To Know City's Culture

Trudging through the narrow pols of Ahmedabad, one realises that the city is a beautiful amalgamation of 'old and new'. There is a strange narrative found within the historical monuments and the age-old buildings of Ahmedabad. Combining these elements, the historic walled city of Ahmedabad has it all to be the first city in India to be inscribed in UNESCO's World Heritage City list of 2017. Here is a list of heritage places in Ahmedabad that you must visit.

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti: Top Places For Kite Flying In Ahmedabad You Must Check Out

Sabarmati Ashram

Sabarmati Ashram is located on the banks of River Sabarmati and is one of the best places to visit in Ahmedabad. It is also popularly known as as Gandhi Ashram, Harijan Ashram, and Satyagraha Ashram. The ashram was built by Mahatma Gandhi after he returned from South Africa in 1915. A number of Indian and international tourists flock here to have a look at the reminiscences of the ‘Life of Gandhi’.

Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad was built by Sultan Ahmed Shah I in 1424. It is as spectacular and majestic as its namesake, the Jama Masjid in Delhi. It is one of the striking places to see in Ahmedabad, also known as Jami or Jumma Masjid. Located adjacent to the Bhadra Fort, along the road extending from Teen Darwaza to Manek Chowk, Jama Masjid is counted as the highest watermarked mosque design in western India.

Bhadra Fort

Built by Sultan Bhadra Fort in 1411 during Maratha rule, Bhadra Fort is one of the prime attractions and one of the best places to visit in Ahmedabad. This royal fort comprises a majestic palace, a lush green courtyard and a Bhadra Kali Temple. Popular belief says that Goddess Lakshmi once stepped into the Bhadra Fort and blessed the Sultan that his city was to always remain wealthy and affluent.

ALSO READ: International Kite Festival Ahmedabad 2020; All You Need To Know

Sarkhej Roza

Sarkhej Roza is a tomb and mosque complex located in the Makarba area of Ahmedabad. It is one of the most attractive architectural complexes of the city, depicting the Islamic style of the Mughal period. Sarkhej Roza is also known as Ahmedabad’s Acropolis as Le Corbusier’s compared this mosque’s design to the Acropolis of Athens.

Sidi Saiyyed Mosque

Popularly known as the Sidi Saiyyed Ni Jaali, this beautiful mosque was built in 1573. The architectural grandeur of this structure has gained this place a lot of attention over the years. The mosque has beautiful stone latticework windows (or Jaalis) along with stone slabs carved to imitate intertwined trees and palm foliage. The mosque is now under the care of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2020 In Jammu And Kashmir: Know Details

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2020: Here's All You Need To Know About The Sacred Hindu Festival