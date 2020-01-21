Things To Do In Waterford: Here Are The Places To Visit In The Southeastern Irish City

Waterford is a port city in Ireland. It is the country's oldest city. The city was founded by the Vikings in 914 A.D. Many ancient buildings and monuments of those times still remain in Waterford. The city is known best for its glass making industry.

ALSO READ | Things To Do In Cork: Visit These Attractions To Have The Best Time In This Irish City

Where is Waterford?

Waterford is situated in the southeast part of Ireland. It is a part of the Munster province. The city is just 2 hours drive away from the capital city of Ireland, Dublin.

Places to visit in Waterford

Reginald Tower

The Reginald Tower is the oldest civic building in Ireland. The design of the tower was done by the Anglo-Normans during their conquest of Ireland in the mid-13th century. The tower has played many roles for various types of people who stayed in Waterford. It was used as a royal keep, military warehouse, a mint, and it is currently used as a museum.

ALSO READ | Hundreds Of Archaeological Sites Uncovered Across Northern Ireland

Bishop's Palace

The Bishop's Palace was designed by the Anglo-German architect Richard Castles, who has also designed the Irish Parliament building. The palace has a museum that has some great attractions. The museum holds the oldest piece of Waterford crystal as well as one of the mourning crosses out of the 12 made on Napoleon Bonaparte’s death in 1821.

ALSO READ | Ireland's Great Basket Island Looking For 2 People To Be Its Only Residents

Medieval Museum

The Medieval Museum is the only museum in Ireland that is dedicated to medieval times. There are two chambers in the museum, Choristers' Hall and Mayor's Wine Vault. The Cloth of Gold vestments is an attraction in the museum. The museum also has the Cap of Maintenance that belonged to Henry VIII, which is the only piece of cloth that remains of the King.

ALSO READ | Four Places To Explore When Travelling To The Beautiful Island Of Ireland

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock