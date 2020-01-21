The Debate
Things To Do In Meenambakkam: Best Places To Visit During Office Lunch

Travel

Things to do in Meenambakkam: Here are some best office lunch places to visit with your colleagues and have a tasty lunch. Check out the best places for lunch!

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
things to do in meenambakkam

Meenambakkam is a southern neighborhood of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, India. Meenambakkam is also home to the Chennai International Airport and the Airports Authority of India regional office. The name of this place, Meenambakkam signifies that it is a settlement near the coast. If you ever visit this place or plan to explore Chennai, here are some best office lunch places to visit with your colleagues and have a tasty lunch.

Things to do in Meenambakkam, office lunch places to visit

Hotel Virudhunagar

Hotel Virudhunagar serves the best cuisines at their places, such as Chettinad, Chinese, North Indian, and seafood. The food items people mostly have here are fish, breakfast and lunch buffet. The best food that they serve is chicken schezwan noodles and mutton biryani

  • Location: 5, Old Station Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai
  • Timings: 7 am to 11 pm
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ID

This hotel is the best place that serves South Indian cuisine only. The food served here and people also love to have is idli wada and rava dosa. This place can be explained in three words that are - a limited menu, quick service, and easy on the pocket.

  • Location: GST Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai
  • Timings: Open for 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A2B – Adyar Ananda Bhavan

The cuisines served at the Adyar Ananda Bhavan are South Indian, North Indian, and Chinese. This a pure vegetarian place and the best one to have here and have a light food is Ghee Pongal. The thali at this place is delicious and people also mostly love to drink coffee here as it is even more delicious. 

  • Location: 355, BPCL Petrol Bunk, Meenambakkam, Chennai
  • Timings: 7 am to 11 pm
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

