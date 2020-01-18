Warm Places To Visit In Winter In India To Escape The Chilly Weather

With the arrival of winter, people eagerly begin to search for warm destinations. In India, normally winter begins from November and lasts till February. If you are looking for destinations that will help to escape the cold and chilly weather, you have come to the right destination. Here are warm places to visit in winter in India. Visit these warm places to have a cherishing and memorable time.

Warm places to visit in winter in India

Goa

Goa is popularly known for its beautiful resorts, palm-fringed beaches, wonderful cuisines and delightful culture. The tropical climate of the state makes it one of the warm places to visit in winter in India. Goa was ruled by the Portuguese and hence the culture there is slightly influenced by them. There is plenty that one can do in Goa like parasailing, water sports, dolphin viewing and many more.

Chennai

Chennai the capital of Tamil Nadu and also one of the four major metropolitan cities in India is located on the eastern coast. It is also one of the warm places to visit in winter in India. The state is very welcoming and consists of some beautiful monuments, museums and temples. Chennai is also filled with swanky bars, clubs and boutiques.

Gokarna

Gokarna is a place of a more languid and relaxed atmosphere. Located in Karnataka, the temple town is one of the important Hindi pilgrimage centres which is lit up during festivals like Maha Shivaratri and Ganesh Chaturthi. Gokarna is one of the holiest and warm places to visit in winter in India. One can enjoy the lively markets and bazaars of the town. The calming effect of water in this place is such that many people visit this place in winters.

