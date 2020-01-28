Hill Stations In Mizoram That You Can Visit In Your Next Family Vacation

Mizoram is one of the cleanest states of North East India. Mizoram is known for his rich culture, serene hill stations and flavoursome local cuisine. Have you heard of the bamboo dance? Well, it originated in Mizoram. People of Mizoram take great pleasure in sharing their art and culture with the rest of the world. The region is quite famous for hosting some of the best music festivals in the country.

It is an ideal holiday destination for nature lovers. The Hill stations in Mizoram serve as popular tourist spots all year round. If you are looking for a peaceful place to spend your vacation, then Hill Stations in Mizoram can be a great choice. Amongst some great wondrous locales, take a look at our tops picks for you-

Must-Visit Hill Stations In Mizoram

Aizawl

One of the most famous Hill Stations in Mizoram is none other than its capital city Aizawl. Aizwal is filled with beautiful hilltops which are around 3175 feet above the ground. What makes this hill station in Mizoram more desirable is the fact that is it the cleanest Hill Station in the state. The popular tourist spots here are Dampa Sanctuary, Bung Picnic Spot and Bara Bazaar, amongst others.

Champhai

Situated at the Mizoram border is the enchanting Champhai town. This Hill Station in Mizoram is famous for its rich tribal culture. Local dishes of Mizoram are must-try at this popular town, especially Chhangban and Jadoh. The best time to visit Champhai is during the months of July and October. Vineyards, Murlen National Park, and Rih Dil are must-visit places in Champhai and should not be missed.

Phawngpui

If you are some who likes to pay a visit to places of religious importance and pilgrimage sites, then you should definitely consider visiting the well-known Phawngpui temple. In order to reach this famous temple, where hundreds of devotees come every year you can either take a bus or taxi ride from Aizawl. The temple exactly lies in Pauri village and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The best time to visit is during winters. The Chhimtuipui river is the main tourist attraction in Phawngpui. There are also some ponds and other water bodies in the Phawngpui area, where you can enjoy the beautiful scenic views with your family.