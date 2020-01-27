UNESCO Sites In Himachal Pradesh That Must Be On Every Traveller's List

The very validation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a big achievement in itself. And only a few amongst thousands of sites across the globe are felicitated with such an honour. A UNESCO stature is only awarded if the place holds some historical, scientific and cultural importance to it.

Also Read: UNESCO Sites In Rajasthan That Must Be On Every Traveller's List

India has a total of over 38 World Heritage UNESCO Sites. Of them, two of the most beautiful ones are in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh is famous for a variety of reasons, be it the snow-covered mountains, the scenic valley, the flavoursome food or its rich culture. Along with these, there are two UNESCO Sites in Himachal Pradesh which are must-visit at least once in a lifetime. Take a look:

UNESCO Sites In Himachal Pradesh

Also Read: UNESCO Sites In Delhi That You Must Visit In National Capital

The Great Himalayan National Park

Image Credit: Shutter Stock

'The Great Himalayan National Park' is a UNESCO site in Himachal Pradesh. It is spread over a massive area of 1736 square feet. The Great Himalayan National Park, is home to several endangered and threatened species. From birds, animals, aquatic species, to large mammals, this UNESCO Himachal Pradesh Sites has it all. Some famous wild animals who habitats this National Park is the Snow leopard, Himalayan Brown Bear and Ghoral. Every year thousands of tourists from all over the globe come to witness the natural beauty at this National Park.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh: Snow-covered Hill Resorts In Kufri Turn Into Tourist Magnets

Kalka Shimla Railway Line

Constructed in 1903 under the British rule, the Kalka Shimla Toy Train is one of the most astonishing sites you will ever witness. The super cute toy-train runs between five stations in the Himachal Pradesh namely Kalka, Dharampur, Barog, Solan and finally stop at Shimla. The very concept of a toy train is novel in itself, as generally toy trains are for short 10 minutes rides in amusement parks for kids. But at this UNESCO Himachal Pradesh Sites, you can actually enjoy a toy ride, by paying a minimal ticket fee. The toy train runs through 103 tunnels, and the view from the train is epic. The train track is narrow and the train runs at a medium pace on the hills of Shimla. During the toy train ride, you get to see the dense forest, hills, and snow-covered mountains from a distance. The experience is a must-try.

Also Read: UNESCO World Heritage Sites In Tamil Nadu That You Must Visit To Explore The Rich Culture