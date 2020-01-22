Here's The Best Homestays In Kollam City To Have A Memorable Trip To Kerala

Home to the southern gateway of Astamudi Lake is the beautiful city of Kollam, in the state of Kerala. Kollam is popular for a variety of reasons like breathtaking beaches, stunning lighthouses, cashew processing, and coir manufacturing. The place is nothing short of a paradise for beach lovers who love to sink into nature's majestic beauty.

In fact, Kollam is amidst the fourth largest city in the state of Kerala in terms of area. All these factors make Kollam an ideal tourist destination in the Southern state. But now, the question of the hour is where to stay in Kollam if on a trip? A Hotel. Lodge, or a Homestay. While hotels and lodges are popular preferences, these days, homestays are also gaining demand.

The city of Kollam offers some unbelievable homestay packages for tourist. Amongst the countless best homestays in Kollam, take a look at some of the popular ones.

Coast of Tiberias

Talking about best homestays in Kollam, there's no way we can manage to miss out on mentioning the Coast of Tiberias, a popular homestay destination in the area. The Coast of Tiberias homestay offers a variety of facilities to its customers- from free bikes for local sightseeing to a dedicated large dining area.

In fact, one also gets an allotted balcony to sip in your morning "Kapi" with an alluring view. Provision of breakfast and free wifi are also there at the Coast of Tiberias homestay. This is a budget-friendly homestay for which booking can be done online as well.

Dream Palace

The Dream Palace homestay is touted amongst one of the best homestays in Kollam as reviewed by Solo travellers. The easy-breezy vibe of the homestay lets you relax and soothe your senses in the marvellous city of Kollam, without being harsh on your pockets.

Free wifi, private bathroom, a 24*7 front desk are some of the facilities the Dream Palace provides to its customers. There is also a gorgeous restaurant with the homestay serving mouth-watering local cuisine. If you are on a solo trip, then among all the homestays in Kollam, this one is perfect for you.

Sea Castle Beach Homestay

If you want a home-like environment to stay in the city of Kollam, then the Beach Castle Homestay is your perfect shot. It is one of the most economical homestays in Kollam providing an enriching experience to its customers. Located at a stone's throw away from the beach is this ideal destination for nature-lovers.

You can also get a private beach area AC rooms at this particular homestay. Also, one can choose from a variety of Asian delicacies for meal options. Definitely one of the most famous homestays in Kollam city.

