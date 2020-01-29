Tamil Nadu is known for its rich heritage and culture. Reportedly, the state boasts of the largest tourism industry in India and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country with the highest number of foreign tourists visiting the state. Apart from the natural beauty, the state is also home to a large number of historic buildings, religious sites and heritage monuments. Here is a list of hill stations in Tamil Nadu that you must visit once in your life.

Ooty

Also known as Udhagamandalam, Ooty is popularly known as the ‘Queen of hill stations’. The place is a perfect summer retreat and a weekend getaway. Ooty offers lush green valleys, panoramic views, beautiful lakes and other attractions which also include a toy train ride from Mettupalayam to Ooty. You can also explore the hidden trails of Ooty to experience the thrilling sight of the Nilgiri Tahr.

Kodaikanal

A stunning hill station of Tamil Nadu, Kodaikanal is one of the most famous honeymoon destinations in India. The name Kodaikanal creates a picture of a wonderful climate, cliffs covered in mist and cloud-capped mountains in our mind. Nestled amidst the rolling slopes of the Palani Hills in Tamil Nadu, Kodaikanal has a cool and pleasant climate all year round.

Coonoor

Coonoor is situated at a short distance of 17 km from Ooty. The place is another popular tourist destination in the state of Tamil Nadu. Coonoor is a beautiful place with many tea estates and long-winding roads. Old colonial bungalows in tea estates add to the charm of Coonoor. The place sees fewer crowds compared to Ooty, making it more enjoyable.

Meghamalai

Situated in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu, the Meghamalai hill station is also known as the land of ‘High Wavy Mountains'. The beautiful surroundings around the land include cardamom and tea plantations beside the thick forest cover. It is also a great place for wildlife enthusiasts and bird watchers. The place also consists of Megamalai Wildlife Sanctuary which is a must-visit place.

Javadi Hills

A beautiful travel destination, Javadi Hills is located in Eastern ghats extension in Tamil Nadu. Covered in lush greenery, the hill station is a nature lover's heaven. Mostly inhabited by tribal communities, Javadi Hills is located close to Vaniyambadi. Located ideally for a weekend getaway, Javadi Hills offers many beautiful views and tourists spots.

