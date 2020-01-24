South Indian Restaurants In Punjab: The Best Places To Visit

Punjab can be a food lover's paradise, allowing residents and travellers to sample not only the local cuisine but also different types of regional cuisines. For lovers of South Indian food, there are some gems hidden in the state of Punjab which serve authentic South Indian dishes. Here is a list of some of South Indian restaurants in Punjab:

Shree Rathnam

When it comes to sampling South Indian food in Punjab, Shree Rathnam is famous for its South Indian fare. Located at three different places in Chandigarh, this highly-praised restaurant is said to serve mouth-watering vegetarian dishes that are true to their South Indian roots. This place should be high on every dosa lover's list of restaurants.

Dosa Plaza

For people in Amritsar who do not know where to eat South Indian food in the city, Dosa Plaza is considered to be one of the best places to get a taste of authentic South Indian cuisine. Popular for its wide variety of dishes, this place has grown from its humble beginnings in 1998 to a widely-known franchise. This place is said to have polite and friendly staff and is a paradise for dosa lovers. Hence, it is one of the best places to get South Indian food in Punjab.

Sundarams

Sundarams is another joint that makes it to the list of South Indian restaurants and is located at two different locations in Chandigarh. Started by a couple from Tamil Nadu, the place is one of the restaurants that serve traditional South Indian food in Punjab. This South Indian restaurant is praised by patrons for its food, cosy interiors, prompt service, and polite and friendly staff. The highly recommended items from this place's menu are Mysore masala dosa, rice papad and rasam.

