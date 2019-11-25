Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Arrive For Scheduled Shoot In Manali

Recently, the crew of Brahmastra was seen working on their upcoming project in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. Ranbir and Alia were spotted in Manali while the two were busy because of their preplanned shoot schedule for the Ayan Mukherjee-lead film. The movie also stars Big B, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in prominent roles. Reportedly, Mouni will be seen playing the negative female lead for the film. Read more to know about Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra.

About Karan Johar's Brahmastra

Brahmastra has been creating much excitement as the two stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen together on the big screen. The film has supposedly a start of the promised trilogy and the movie is all set to hit the big screens on May 2020. Karan Johar produced the film, and it is going to focus on Shiva, a reluctant hero who goes on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love.

Really looking forward to #Brahmastra next year. In the era of remakes, biopics and historicals Brahmastra is looking like an original story out of bollywood. I really hope it does well. It doing well will encourage more original stories. pic.twitter.com/SQtTJoLi25 — Uday Kumar (@udaykumar0576) November 21, 2019

Fans wish #RanbirKapoor a speedy recovery as he heads for #Brahmastra shoot with an injured arm via @etimes https://t.co/fNPQXDRlHX — Times of India (@timesofindia) November 25, 2019

Last time I had high hopes from a Bollywood movie, Baahubali really stood up to its mark, and since then we have seen an era of great movies like Andhadhun, Tumbbad, Article 15 etc. Now I look fwd to #Brahmastra. The cast is great, so is the director. Dont ruin this one! — Yash Gutgutia (@YGutgutia) November 21, 2019

