Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Arrive For Scheduled Shoot In Manali

Bollywood News

In the film Brahmastra, Mouni Roy will be seen playing the negative female lead. The cast was spotted on a planned shoot in Manali. Read more about it.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Recently, the crew of Brahmastra was seen working on their upcoming project in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. Ranbir and Alia were spotted in Manali while the two were busy because of their preplanned shoot schedule for the Ayan Mukherjee-lead film. The movie also stars Big B, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in prominent roles. Reportedly, Mouni will be seen playing the negative female lead for the film.  Read more to know about Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Here Are The Cutest Moments Of The Couple

Also Read | Bollywood Couples Who Seem To Be A Lot More Than "Just Friends"
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About Karan Johar's Brahmastra

Brahmastra has been creating much excitement as the two stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen together on the big screen. The film has supposedly a start of the promised trilogy and the movie is all set to hit the big screens on May 2020. Karan Johar produced the film, and it is going to focus on Shiva, a reluctant hero who goes on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love. 

Also Read | Brahmastra: Akkineni Nagarjuna To Play This Role In Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt-starrer?

Also Read | Alia Bhatt: The 'Brahmastra' Actor's Love For Her Cats Is Relatable

 

Also Read | Brahmastra: How Does The Film Have A Connection With Marvel's Avengers?

 

 

