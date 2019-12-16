Planning A Solo Travel To Himachal? Here Are The Best Places To Visit

Himachal Pradesh is one of the best travel destinations. People usually visit Manali and Shimla as they are popular tourist places here. However, there are several different places that you can explore in the state. These places are ideal for solo travel or planning your annual family trip. Here are 3 best places that you can visit on your next trip to Himachal-

Best places in Himachal for solo travellers

Dharamshala

Dharamsala is a must-visit place that needs to be added in your trip itinerary to Himachal Pradesh. The place is not only renowned for its atmosphere, but it also offers a chance to explore how different Indian ethnic culture lives in harmony with the Indo-Tibetan community. This place is perfect for a trip with friends, for solo travel or for family trips. To enjoy Dharamshala, you need to stay for at least 2-3 days here. If you are planning the trip, then May-July and November-January is the best time as you will get to see snowfall. Dharamshala is well connected to Delhi. The travel from Delhi is approximately 520 km away. It takes about 12 hours to drive from Delhi via Chandigarh. Dharamshala has many different things to do, such as a boat ride across the Dal Lake, Kangra Fort royal, the Kangra Art Museum, the Dalai Lama Temple Complex, and see the beautiful Kangra Valley tea plantation.

Kasol

Kasol is known as India’s little Israel. It is located in Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh. Kasol is on the way to Manikaran’s holy city. Many backpackers and trekkers frequent this place for an unforgettable travel experience. You will need at least 3 days to enjoy Kasol. May and June are the best time to visit here. Kullu, which takes about 3 hours, is the nearest airport. Shimla is the closest railhead. You can either take a bus or a taxi from Delhi to Shimla. The distance is only 381 km away. Kasol provides you with jungle hiking, spring hot water, and many more.

Spiti Valley

Spiti Valley is one of North India's most enticing hidden gems. It is a Buddhist site and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the region. This place is perfect for friends and family. You will need at least 2-3 days to enjoy the Spiti valley. May-July is the best time to visit. The nearest airport is Kullu Airport. Shimla is Kaza's nearest railway station. Spiti Valleys offers you to experience Lari Dupuk's ancient classical meditation centre, Tabo's Millennium Monastery, Gue Mummy or Dhankar Monastery as well as rock carving. You can also hike to Angla and Phela nomadic plains on the hills north of Tabo. Visit the Kunzom Snow Point to enjoy the Snow Leopard / Ibex spotting, if you're lucky.

