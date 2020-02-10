Iceland Offers Several Exciting Things, Here Is What To Explore In This Nordic Country

Iceland is a country surrounded by hot springs, bio reserves, and beaches. The architecture and heritage monuments attract millions across the world. Iceland never ceases to amaze tourists and travel lovers. There are several interesting things to do in Iceland. Read on to know more about this country:

Things to do in Iceland

Take a dip in the natural hot pool

The nation is known to be located on a geothermal zone and hence is endowed with numerous hot springs. These hot springs are no less than heated luxury pools. They will offer one of the most refreshing bathing experience. There are various hot pools in Iceland, some being free while some charge you. Famous natural hot springs in Iceland are Secret Lagoon, Blue Lagoon, and Fontana Geothermal Baths.

Reykjavik helicopter tour

If you are on a vacation in Iceland, the helicopter tour at this place should definitely be on your bucket list. This is one of the most exciting things to do in Iceland. The experience lasts from half an hour to two hours, depending on the package you opt for. You will get to see some jaw-dropping views of glaciers, national parks, and volcanoes. You will get to admire the beautiful landscapes of Iceland.

Explore the black sand beach

This black sand beach is a wonderful place in Iceland. The sand appears to be black due to the presence of basalt rocks that are broken from the surrounding mountains. Adorned with the rising sea, rough waves and spectacular views, this black sand beach in Iceland looks beautiful. Strolling along this unconventional beach is one of the best things to do in Iceland.

Spend time at the Glacier Lagoon

Located in the southern part of Iceland, Jökulsárlón is a huge lagoon that is endowed with chunks of ice. This is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Iceland. The broken ice chunks glitter on the lagoon, making it one of the best sights to watch. Visit this beautiful landscape and take some beautiful snaps, especially if you are looking to explore Iceland during the summertime. You will also get to spot seals in this lagoon during the cold season.

