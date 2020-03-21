The Debate
PIB Debunks FAKE Audio Clip That Claims "India Will Go Into Lockdown For 2 Months"

Travel

India lockdown for 2 months - A viral audio clip proclaims that India will be under lockdown till June. PIB officials take to Twitter and call it fake.

A viral clip has been doing the rounds on social media that talks about how India will be in lockdown for 2 months. The audio says that India will be under lockdown from 15 April to 15 June. The fake news has been clearly rubbished by the officials from PIB's (Press Information Bureau) Twitter handle. 

Lockdown in India: Fake news

According to the audio clip, the country will be observing a lockdown from 15 April to 15 June. It says that the order will come in force within five days from now. The audio also talks about the lockdown being recommended by the WHO director. Take a look at the format of the audio clip that is being forwarded. 

 “पता नही कहा तक सच है लेकिन अगर ऐसा है तो बहुत बुरी स्थिति आने वाली है। सभी लोग जरूर सुने। (Don’t know how true this is. But if something like this actually happens, the situation is going to worsen. Everyone should listen).”

Audio clip excerpts

The audio clip is basically about a phone conversation between two people where a man is saying that the WHO director has advised the Government of India to observe a complete lockdown and the GOI has even accepted the order. The man claims that he is the brother of Regional WHO Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh. 

The audio also mentions that the GOI has ordered a shutdown till March 31 so as to avoid the panic that the country might face after getting the news of a complete lockdown. The audio says that all the shops will get closed and only hospitals and police stations will remain open. Some people have even received a Whatsapp message in this format with the same audio clip. Take a look. 

The reality of the viral audio clip 

The PIB has rubbished the authenticity of this audio clip. See their Twitter response. 

Coronavirus lockdown

India is actually observing a partial lockdown with majority schools, colleges, private offices, commercial buildings, theatres, gyms, etc observing a shutdown till March 31. On March 22, the country would be observing Janata Curfew between 7 am to 9 pm IST. 

