Indian Travel Destinations To Visit For Rejuvenation After COVID-19 Restrictions End

The world has been on a pause since the rise of the pandemic all over the world. Travel enthusiast had to, therefore, put a brake on their globetrotting plans. Many even resorted to home workouts to keep themselves active and healthy during these unprecedented times. Many people thus started to do HIIT workouts, abs training or a relaxing yoga routine to name a few.

A research done by Booking.com, revealed that being able to explore the destinations in their travel is one of the biggest motivations that attract 83% of the Indian travellers. The website has a chosen 7 set of travel destinations (for when it is safe to travel again) perfect for Indian travellers who like to be active during their trips. Take a look.

Kheerganga, Himachal Pradesh

Kheerganga is one such place to visit in India when the travel bans are uplifted. The location is perfect for travellers who have been practising ‘mountain climbers’. Kheerganga is located in Parvati Valley and provides a memorable trekking experience. The area is full of the natural beauty of the valley as well as the hot water springs. For reaching Kheerganga, travellers need to reach Bharsaini (via Kalga village or Nakthan village), which is located 16 km away from Kasol.

Mirik, West Bengal

The next destination is Mirik in West Bengal. The region is located near Darjeeling in WB and is the perfect destination for the innate jogging lovers as well as athletes. Travellers can enjoy a good run alongside the vast lake where Mirik is located in the Himalayan Valley. Once it is safe to travel, all those adventure lovers can even trail down to Marma valley from Mirik as well. Travellers will get to see the tea estates on mountain slopes quite often in this area, which they can enjoy while stuffing their souls with the local momos and thukpas.

Old Silk Route, Sikkim

The bike lovers can check out the Old Silk Route in Sikkim and stroll in a breezy ride along the old Silk Route. When India observes a complete unlocking phase and it is safe to travel, Old Silk Route could be the perfect place for the bike enthusiasts who have missed going on a ride for quite a few months now. People can enjoy the snow-clad mountains in Old Silk Route, while travellers can also enjoy the ancient silk route, which will give them the opportunity to visit East Sikkim in India.

Valley of flowers, Uttarakhand

Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand is a place suitable for all people who have made themselves strong by their stamina building workouts. Valley of flowers offers a picturesque trekking experience; which people can consider while it is again safe to travel in India. The popular trekking route which is most famous amongst nature lovers and mountaineers starts from Joshimath, which is a religious town near Haridwar.

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is one of the popular tourist destinations in Karnataka. The location is famous for being a land of ruins and is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site just like the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand. For those active travellers who have been spending their days cycling at home, can enjoy the cycling around one of the popular archaeological sites in India.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is one of the best places to have a relaxing yoga session as the region is famous for the numerous yoga retreats that are located in the ‘birthplace of yoga’. As the sacred Ganges runs through the town, this Himalayan town has been home to many ashrams that date a few hundred years ago. When it is again safe to travel in India, people can visit the location to observe different yoga and meditation styles or even learn to play the Sitar.

Varkala, Kerala

Another popular yoga destination amongst Indian travellers is Varkala, which is located in Kerala. The town is surrounded by red cliff hills and palm trees as well as golden beaches. One may be surprised to find that almost every second home in this region is a yoga studio or an ashram or a teacher training institute. Travellers can enjoy a relaxing Ayurvedic massage on a backwater cruise once they are done with their impromptu yoga classes on the beach or after a sweaty yoga session.

Promo Image courtesy: Luca Bravo on Unsplash

