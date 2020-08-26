COVID-19: What All Changed In International Travel? Here's All You Need To Know

Even though COVID-19 pandemic has stalled numerous travel plans of people across the globe for months, it still wouldn’t be the same. From temperature checks to maintaining social distance, the travel amid the global health crisis and even after the pandemic is over doesn’t trace back to how carefree it was all before the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s everything that has changed and what all a travel enthusiast should know about before planning to go abroad for the long-awaited getaway.

Which countries are in option?

While the COVID-19 pandemic has still tightened its grip on most part of the world, gradually many nations have lifted the travel restrictions from India after the unlocking began. Many countries have arranged air bubbles for tourists to undertake travel abroad reportedly including the UK, the US, Canada, Germany, the UAE and France. However, travel is still subjected to numerous restrictions.

These transport bubbles that have been rolled out by governments rocked by the unprecedented outbreak of the novel coronavirus mean that two nations have arranged to and from commercial flights even if international flights are absent. Air bubbles are reciprocal, which implies that both countries enjoy the same benefits. So far, India has formed air bubbles arrangements with Canada, Maldives, the UAE, the US, the UK, France and Germany.

Destination decided, but are you allowed?

Indian citizens can fly abroad but with restrictions. Only individuals who have a valid visa of at least a month for the countries that India has travel bubble arrangements can fly out for purposes other than tourism. This includes people travelling abroad for work or studies will be allowed. Exceptionally, UAE is allowing tourists while the United States have issued a limited student visa.

Here are the government guidelines for outbound flights:

The category of persons, who will be eligible to travel on these flights, will be as permitted by MHA from time to time. MOCA will display on its website the category of persons eligible to travel out of India Such persons will apply to MoCA or to an agency/ agencies designated by MoCA for this purpose, along with necessary details, including the places of departure and arrival The travel from India shall be on the non-scheduled commercial flights, as are allowed by MoCA. Indian seafarers/ crew seeking to accept contracts to serve on vessels abroad can travel on the non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by MOCA or the flights arranged by their employers subject to clearance given by the Ministry of Shipping. Before the tickets of such persons are confirmed, the airline concerned will ensure that the destination country allows entry of such persons with a valid visa in that country. The conditions, if any, imposed by the destination country, will have to be fulfilled by the person intending to travel. The cost of travel, as specified by the carrier, will be borne by such travellers as prescribed. At the time of boarding the flight, MoCA will ensure that all travellers undergo thermal screening as per health protocol. Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight. While onboard the flight, required precautions such as wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene etc. are to be observed by airline staff, crew and all passengers.

Meanwhile, as per government advisories of other countries, France requires people coming from 16 countries including India to take an on-the-spot test for COVID-19. Similarly, travellers going to the UK from India would be required to undergo a two-week quarantine period. For latest government’s advisory on travel and visa restrictions amid COVID-19, click here.

