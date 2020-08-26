Allu Arjun Posts A Striking Monochrome Picture From His Travel On IG, Fans Shower Love

Actor Allu Arjun recently uploaded a spectacular monochrome picture of a temple of his Instagram. The actor also mentioned in his post that the click was a 'trave capture' and that he loves photography. Take a look at Allu Arjun's Instagram post and see how fans have reacted to the same.

In the black and white picture uploaded by the actor, viewers can see that the temple surroundings have been flooded and it looks like the temple is floating. Another striking aspect of the picture is the sky, the actor has managed to catch altocumulus skies perfectly. The post is captioned - "I love photography (emojI) #AAclicks #travelcaptures" (sic).

Many fans have since responded to the post. Most fans have commented that the picture looks great while some have left emojis in the comment section. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Allu Arjun's hits 8 million followers

Allu Arjun also recently celebrated hitting 8 million followers on Instagram. He mentioned in the caption how he found the event quite significant and thanked all his followers and fans. Take a look:

The post featured the profile picture of the actor, which was highlighted with Instagram's brand colours. The post had a simple text on it which read, "Thank you all for the love, 8 million followers".

Allu also penned a heartfelt caption with the post. He mentioned that the followers meant a lot to him. Allu Arjun wrote, "8 Million. To me it’s not a number ... or a statistics ... or the reach of popularity or followers . It’s Infinite LOVE & BLESSING from many kind people . Thank you for all the Love you shower ... I bow down with humility & abundant Gratitude . Love AA" (sic).

In terms of his recent work, Allu will be seen in a new film soon called Pushpa. The movie is written and directed by Sukumar with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles along with Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film will be an action thriller.

