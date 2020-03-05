IRCTC Launches The 'connecting Journey' Feature With A Refund Policy For Missed Trains

The IRCTC has recently added the connecting Journey feature to their website. This feature is highly useful for those who want o travel to multiple destinations different destinations at an affordable price. Find out more about the IRCTC connecting Journey feature below.

IRCTC's connecting Journey feature launched on March 05, 2020

Also Read | IRCTC takes over operation of luxury train ''Golden Chariot''

Check out #IRCTC #ConnectingJourney feature for a hassle-free #train journey to multiple destinations during #Holi. Use it to link #PNR numbers of 2 connecting train journeys or claim a refund if you miss the 2nd train due to some reason. For more, visit https://t.co/e14vjdPrzt — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) March 5, 2020

Above is the IRCTC's official social media announcement where they revealed the launch of the connecting journey feature. This feature can be used to easily travel between multiple locations at a cheaper cost. The connecting journey ticket can be purchased by linking the PNR numbers of the two trains that you will be travelling in.

Also Read | IRCTC and RPF's cleanliness drive: 60 arrested for booking Tatkal tickets illegally

The link for the connecting journey ticket can be easily found on IRCTC's official website, www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search. To book a connecting journey, you will first need to have the PNR number of a train that you have already booked. Moreover, the passenger will have to keep in mind the time between the arrival of the main train and the departure of the connecting train. The website also recommends passengers to keep a wide margin between the two train journeys, in case of platform changes or train rescheduling.

Also Read | IRCTC senior citizen concession rules & details on what is 'Forgo full concession'; Read

[Image from IRCTC website]

The IRCTC does not take any responsibility if you miss the connecting train. However, the plus side of the connecting journey option is that you can freely ask for a refund in case you miss the train for any reason. The connecting journey ticket is a special feature that was added by the IRCTC on the occasion of Holi.

Also Read | IRCTC ticket cancellation fraud; how it operates and what you should know