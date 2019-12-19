Jaipur: Places To Visit In The Pink City When You Have Only 2 Days

The capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur is also known as the pink city of India. It is said that the city got this name due to the predominant colour of the houses in the city. Jaipur is one of the most hospitable cities in India as far as tourism is considered. Jaipur provides comfortable connectivity and could easily be visited from any place in India. Although in the summers, the Jaipur temperature can rise up to 50 degree celsius, so the best time to visit is considered to be between November to March. Jaipur tourism can be rightly termed as colourful, scrumptious Rajasthani cuisine and raw soulful music. Here are some of the iconic locales to visit in Jaipur.

Hawa Mahal

The monument is named after the fact that it experiences breezy waves regardless of any time of the day due to the interesting way the building has been constructed. The monument served as the house of the royal families, and it was made in such a way so that the ladies of the families could observe the outside life without being observed by the common people. The intrinsic construction that was made in the ancient era is what makes it so unbelievably famous worldwide.

Jantar Mantar

The monument comes under UNESCO world heritage sites. Jantar Mantar consists of instruments which can measure the time of the day using just the sunlight. The best-preserved Jantar Mantar is present in Jaipur and in Delhi as well. The monument’s unusual design is made for so that the sunlight enters the building at right places to measure time.

Birla Mandir

Located at the centre of a water body, Birla temple is also a famous location to visit in Jaipur, especially during the evenings due to the location of this temple which makes it for a picturesque view.

Albert Hall museum

Albert Hall museum serves as one of the well-preserved museums of all times being the oldest museum in Rajasthan. The museum is said to be more than 130 years old storing a collection of important artefacts, paintings from the ancient era.

Amer Fort

Amer Fort also serves as a world UNESCO heritage site, but this fort would require you to take out a whole day to visit this place completely as there is a lot of walking involved. Amer Fort has a light and sound show every night. The fort overlooks Maota Lake, which is used to be its water source in the ancient era. You can also visit Jaigarh fort which is nearby and serves as the shooting location for the movie Padmaavat.

