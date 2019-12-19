Moldova Travel: Unusual Places To Visit In Moldova While Backpacking In Eastern Europe

Moldova is a country in Europe located on the Eastern side, it was earlier the part of the Soviet republic. Moldova shares its boundary with Romania and Ukraine with Chisinau serving as its capital. When you visit Moldova, you can expect a variety of best wines here for which Moldova is the most famous. When you are backpacking in Eastern Europe, Moldova is a recommended site to visit as it encompasses many unusual sights that explorers tourists would love. Take a look at the top places to visit here.

Places to visit in Moldova

Chisinau Circus

When you are strolling in the capital city Chisinau, don't forget to visit the abandoned Soviet circus. Moldova is considered to be one of the poorest countries in Europe. The circus came back to life in 2014 after a restoration process which opened at a smaller venue in the building where the classic circus is now being conducted and is opened to the public and tourists.

Little Prince Statue

For those who love fiction stories, will enjoy the little tale behind the little prince statue, which could be spotted at the stairs near the metal fence at the main entrance of the Valea Morilor Park on Strada Grigore Alexandrescu. The story of the little prince is based on the famous character from the famous French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's book. The statue is the smallest public statue in Moldova and according to the legend, the statue could only be found by a few people as it can be easily missed due to its small size.

Milestii Mici

This location is not be missed if you are a wine lover as Moldova is worldwide famous for its collection of different kinds of wines. Milestii Mici has the Guinness-certified record of having the world’s largest wine collection. It is a tunnel where all the wines are kept and because of the fact that they are placed underground, the wines are easily maintained at optimum temperatures.

Bendery Military Museum

The Bendery military museum is a must-visit location in Moldova as all the rare collection of the soviet military are displayed inside the three consecutive coaches of a Soviet steam train. The museum is free for visits and it the ancient museum covers the military history of Bendery chronologically transitioning from the Ottoman era, to World War I, World War II and 1990 War of Transnistria.

