Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 Address: Check Out Timings And Venue To Plan Your Visit

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is one of the most exquisite art exhibitions in Mumbai. Every year thousands of people flock to the festival to get their eyes on a splendid display of art installations, movie screenings, etc. Fret not if you are not an art lover, as Kala Ghoda Arts Festival also hosts a variety of stalls each year that house almost every cute thing that you will ever want.

ALSO READ | Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020 All The Various Sections Of The Festival That You Can Enjoy

The festival is a celebration of artists and art enthusiasts complete with theatre, music, theatre, films, comedy and world art. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival reportedly attracts more than 150,000 people from all corners. The upcoming edition of the festival is extra special as the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be celebrated.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2020 venue

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival takes place every year in the iconic Kala Ghoda Art District in South Bombay. The festival is open to anyone who wants to attend and the organisers take no entry fee. The festival stretches from the Regal Circle to the Mumbai University.

ALSO READ | Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: Schedule, Event Dates And Venue Of The Festival

When one enters the area, one can imbibe the vibe that is complete with rich architecture and heritage. On your visit to the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2020 this year, do not miss out on the majestic buildings around you. You can catch a glimpse of the famous architectural wonders including Elphinstone College, David Sassoon Library, Jehangir Art Gallery, Bombay University, Prince of Wales Museum, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), etc.

ALSO READ | Jaipur International Film Festival 2020: Check Out All The Details Here

Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 Dates & Timings

This year the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival will take place from February 1, 2020, and go on till February 9, 2020. The festival will be held for a total of nine days. The timings to visit the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival are from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm every day.

ALSO READ | Kala Ghoda’s Iconic Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue Restored, Services To Be Held From 7th February