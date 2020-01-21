Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020 All The Various Sections Of The Festival That You Can Enjoy

Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 is one of the biggest art and cultural festival of India. It is celebrated in Mumbai and people from all over the world come here to explore the various things that the festival has to offer. This free event is spread over a period of 9 days and has a wide array of attractions for the viewers to watch. About 500 different events take place during this period of the Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020. The events are divided into several sections to let you find your area of interest easily. Here are the Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020 details of all the sections that you can enjoy from February 1 to 9, 2020.

Read Also| Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: Schedule, Event Dates And Venue Of The Festival

Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020 events and all the sections of the festival you can enjoy

The Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020 is divided into 14 different sections with each section having significant events under them. The Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020 events are divided into the following sections:

Children

Cinema

Dance

Food

Heritage Walks

Literature

Music

Stalls

Stand-Up Comedy

Street

Theatre

Urban Design and Architecture

Visual Arts and

Workshops

Read Also| John Cena Challenges Justin Bieber To Come To The Ring After Their Instagram Banter

All these different Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020 events will have various activities like workshops, demonstrations, live performances, screenings, competitions and much more. If you are an art seller, you can set up shops at The Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020 and sell your art too. You will also get to enjoy new foods in various cuisines that will be present at the food stalls at the festival. For participating in dance and singing competitions, singers, dancers and bands need to be under the age of 25. Visitor don't have to pay any charges to visit any of these events in The Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Says He Had A Crush On Sara Ali Khan Since The First Time He Saw Her On TV

Read Also| Adam Sandler Responded To Jennifer Aniston's Shout-out On Instagram; See The Post Here

(Image courtesy: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Instagram)