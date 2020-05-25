Karnataka Quarantine Rules: Rules For Domestic Flight Passengers' Arrival In The State

After exactly 2 months post lockdown, the Government of India has restarted the domestic flight service from today. However, the number of flights started by each state is much less than what it was. The states have released a specified set of rules and regulations to be followed on the passengers' arrival. Take a look at the set of rules imposed by the Karnataka government with regards to the quarantine rules when a passenger arrives at any airport in Karnataka.

Karnataka quarantine rules for domestic flight passengers

The Karnataka government has decided to put every incoming domestic flight passenger from six 'high prevalence states' under strict 7-day institutional quarantine to avert the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

The six 'high prevalence states' are — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh. The institutional quarantine is also for the members of the defence, para-military, Railways, DRDO, ISRO, PSUs, who would be quarantined in the dedicated guest house or quarantine facility of the respective organisation to which they belong.

The returnees from other low prevalence states or those who test negative through the thermal screening process would be asked to follow 14-day home quarantine. This rule also applies to medical professionals, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation personnel ambulance staff.

All passengers need to have an e-pass from Karnataka Government's Seva Sindhu portal.

If any passenger is found to be symptomatic, they would be separated from the rest of the people immediately and would be taken to the isolation ward or the COVID-19 treatment ward by the medical team at the airports.

Even those passengers showing moderate symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID-19 health facilities.

However, people on short-term visits are likely to be exempted from the 14 day home quarantine rule, only if they provide suitable reasons for their urgency and furnish their test results which are not more than 2 days old.

Check the whole SOP for the Karnataka quarantine rules by pasting this link on your browser - https://drive.google.com/file/d/15-H9bBP79g1D0SGzofVsxkgW76iZ2YIG/view

Dos and Donts for Karnataka flight passengers

Any announcements made at the airports in connection to COVID-19 should be followed by every passenger.

All States and UTs would check whether the passengers leaving from departure at the airport are duly screened using a thermal scanner, as only then they would be allowed to leave the airport.

People are advised to follow social distancing rules at airports/railway stations/ bus terminals.

All passengers are advised to use face covers/masks while travelling on flights. They are also advised to follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and environmental hygiene as well.

Asymptomatic passengers who are departing for their home can take the registered transport vehicles from the airport as they are exempt from the curfew pass. Those who have private vehicles coming to pick them up from the airport should ensure that the drivers carry the soft copy or hard copy of the boarding pass of the passenger, which would then be considered as a curfew pass for that period of time.

