Quarantine Rules For Domestic Flights: Here Is A List Of State-wise Guidelines

The Government of India has re-opened the domestic flights' service amid the Lockdown 4.0 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Knowing that a large number of people travelling can result in a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, there have been some ground-rules set up by state governments for quarantine. This reopening of domestic flights in India is a step towards going back to normal life. These Quarantine rules for domestic flight passengers are to be followed according to which particular state the person will be travelling to.

Here is a state-wise list of quarantine rules to be followed:

All states have been listed in alphabetical order

Assam

Incoming passengers will have to go through a screening and then stay in quarantine for 14 days either at home or in an institutional facility. People who have tested negative will be allowed to go home before 14 days are up. They are to remain in isolation at home until the 14 days are complete.

Bihar

The state of Bihar has not issued any provision of quarantining passengers who do not have any symptoms of coronavirus. They are still advised to stay safe and take precautions.

Chandigarh

The administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh will keep the contact details of each passenger. They will also have to sign an undertaking. No other quarantine provisions are given, but they are advised to remain at home.

Chattisgarh

Every passenger will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days. This will include those who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19. Passengers are given a choice to stay at home or in a hotel quarantine.

Delhi

Indira Gandhi International airport passengers who are asymptomatic will not require any quarantine or isolation. They will be advised to self-monitor their health for 14 days and will be allowed to go. The call centre 1075 must be informed if they find any symptoms developing. People who have the symptoms, however, will be taken to the nearest health facility and assessed for clinical severity. Passengers with mild symptoms will be given the option to go home or stay at the care centre. Moderate and severe cases will be admitted to health facilities.

Goa

Every passenger will be thermally screened. They will be signing a self-declaration form. Two options will be given, either taking a COVID-19 test for ₹2,000 or opting for a mandatory 14 day home quarantine. For the home quarantine option, they will have to give their home addresses.

Himachal Pradesh

Only residents of Himachal Pradesh will be allowed to fly in. They will go through thermal screening. A 28-days quarantine will follow, in which 7 days would be in a facility while 21 days will be at home. No non-resident will be allowed entry.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory announced that all passengers will have to stay at the institutional quarantine for a fortnight.

Karnataka

Passengers travelling from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will have to stay in institutional quarantine for 7 days and then home quarantine for the next 7 days. Passengers who will come from the states other than the above will stay in home quarantine for 14 days. Business passengers who are travelling with a certificate from an Indian Council of Medical Research-approved lab two days before the date of travel will not be quarantined.

Kerala

Kerala’s website is giving out entry passes, which are a must for all passengers. Without the pass, they will have to go under 14-day institutional quarantine. If a person is travelling for a brief time, the quarantine will not be necessary.

Madhya Pradesh

Passengers who have symptoms for COVID-19 will have to go to a government testing facility. If tested negative, they will be kept in institutional quarantine for 10 days. Passengers who do not have symptoms will have to be home-quarantined.

Maharashtra

The Mumbai airport will only take 50 domestic flights on one day. People will be given a home quarantine stamp; including those who do not have symptoms. Short-term visited is likely to be exempted.

Manipur

Manipur will test passengers who are symptomatic. They will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Asymptomatic ones are advised to stay safe.

Meghalaya

Passengers will be picked up from the Guwahati airport and will be taken to Shillong and Tura. They will have to stay at the institutional quarantine for 48 hours and their tests will be conducted. Negative-tested passengers will be allowed to go home.

Mizoram

Permanent residents of the state and government employees will be the only ones permitted in the state. Mizoram passengers will have to go under 14 days of institutional quarantine. They will be then allowed to go home.

Odisha

There will be twelve flights from Bhubaneswar airport and Jharsugud operating. People coming from three days or less will have no mandatory quarantine required. For passengers coming for more than that, 14-day home or institutional quarantine is necessary.

Punjab

The state government announced that passengers arriving from the flight, train or bus, will have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine. Rapid testing teams will be doing regular check-ups to ensure there is no violation of rules. Symptomatic passengers will be kept in isolation along with their testing done.

Rajasthan

The quarantine rules of Rajasthan are that passengers to arrive at the Jaipur airport will have to stay at home quarantine for 14 days. People who are coming for business and those who have negative reports can go out in seven days, without the need of completing quarantine.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has allowed 25 flights to be going back and forth of the state. People who have mild symptoms and even the asymptomatic ones will go under 14-day quarantine at home or at the hotel. Moderate and severe cases will be hospitalized. All passengers will be stamped with a quarantine seal.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Telangana will let asymptomatic passengers go home with advice to stay safe. Andhra Pradesh passengers will have to undergo quarantine. Asymptomatic passengers will have to follow 14-day home isolation.

Tripura

Tripura will be conducting pool testing for coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh

People who will be staying home for 14-days quarantine will be allowed to do so. They will be tested after six days and can end their quarantine if found negative. People who do not have a separate room or toilet can go for institutional quarantine. People who are coming for a short while will have to give details of the return flight booking details before leaving the airport.

Uttarakhand

The decision of whether the passenger will be quarantined will depend on the passenger’s health examination and travel history.

