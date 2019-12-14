Things To Do This Weekend In Kolkata To Experience The Best Of City Of Joy!

Kolkata, the city of lights is just the place to be if you love a slow-moving lifestyle. The northeastern city of Goddesses has wide exploration options. Be it history or modern-day building, Kolkata is the city with a perfect amalgamation of rich and the middle class. Read on to know what one can do in the city over the weekend.

Admire the wildlife

Kolkata is home to Sunderbans, a sanctuary to abundant wildlife. The Bengal Tiger’s home is rich in its mangrove lands and it is also an estuary. It is also the World Heritage Site, as recognised by UNESCO. Kolkata definitely is a must-visit city for nature lovers over the weekend.

Explore the architectural galore

The historic architecture and the narrow lanes are a treat to the eyes. One can visit the Victoria Memorial in the central part. This marble monument a sight to behold. The National Museum in Alipur is another ancient heritage to be explored.

Visit the fun park

The city has Alipur Zoo which is still flooded with enthusiastic animal lovers. There are parks and free spaces for a one day picnic. The city has Nico park for water ride and pool lovers.

Shopping

Kolkata has some cheap options to shop from along with amazing food area. One can visit Bara Bazaar or the New Market for an enriching experience. For book lovers, Kolkata has Oxford Book store and also the College Street which has second hand and new bookselling stalls.

History buffs unite

One can dive into the history of the city by simply exploring the contradicting new and old Howrah Bridge. Kolkata’s railway station is also a memorable site to visit. The Indian Museum is another place to explore. There are religious destinations like Dakshineshwar Temple.

